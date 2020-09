A man has been arrested after cocaine was seized (Steve Parsons/PA)

A man has been arrested after the seizure of 3.5 million euro worth of cocaine, the Garda said.

The seizure was made following a search in Swords, Co Dublin, on Thursday by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

The man, aged 33, is currently being detained at Swords Garda station.

PA Media