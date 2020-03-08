Man arrested after gardai seize pistol

A man in his 40s was arrested after gardai seized a pistol in Co Dublin (Gardai/PA)

A man has been arrested after gardai seized a pistol in Co Dublin.

Members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and emergency response unit investigating organised crime stopped a vehicle in Shankill, south Dublin, on Saturday.

A man in his 40s was arrested after gardai discovered a Mach-type machine pistol.

The man is currently detained at a garda station on the south side of Dublin.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, head of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, said on Sunday: “The seizure of firearms and the arrest of those who are prepared to use them continues to be a priority for the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, who remain totally committed to detecting and disrupting those involved and bringing them before the courts.”

PA Media