Man arrested after gardai find 125,000 euros of cocaine in plastic boxes

A man in his 20s has been arrested after gardai discovered 125,000 euros of cocaine in plastic boxes in Co Cork.

The Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit was carrying out a surveillance operation at a wooded area at Cullenagh in Fermoy when officers made the discovery.

Gardai were monitoring the area when they saw a man arrive at the location at approximately 6.40pm on Saturday.

The man collected a quantity of suspected cocaine before being stopped by gardai.

A number of plastic boxes were found at the location, which contained suspected cocaine, pending analysis, with an estimated value of approximately 125,000 euros.

The man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at Fermoy garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

