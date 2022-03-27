| 12°C Dublin

Man arrested after fire at Dublin homeless hostel

Six people were injured in the fire in Dublin city centre, which broke out at around 6pm on Little Britain Street.

The fire at the homeless hostel broke out on Saturday evening (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A man has been arrested by gardai investigating a fire at a homeless hostel on Saturday evening.

Six people were injured in the fire in Dublin city centre, which broke out at around 6pm on Little Britain Street, on the north side of the Irish capital.

The man is in his 30s and is currently being detained at Bridewell Garda Station.

Gardai confirmed that six people were taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The blaze was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade, but the scene remained preserved on Sunday for a technical examination.

