Man arrested after fatal Tallaght stabbing

A 25-year-old was stabbed in the Mac Uilliam Road area (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in Tallaght.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in Dundalk, Co Louth, and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

A 25-year-old was stabbed at around 7.15pm in the Mac Uilliam Road area.

He was named locally as Ademola Giwa.

The post-mortem examination of Mr Giwa is to conclude later.

A second man, aged in his 50s, continues to receive medical attention for non-life threatening injuries he suffered during the same incident.

Gardai are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or were in the area between 6.30pm and 7.15pm or any passing taxis with dashcam footage to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Fianna Fail councillor for Tallaght Charlie O’Connor said the community has been shocked by the “terrible and sad incident”.

“I want to offer my sympathy to the family and friends affected as well as the community,” Mr O’Connor said.

“People are deeply shocked by what has happened to the young man.

“He was well known and had been involved in the local Mark Celtics (soccer club).”

“I want to encourage people to co-operate with Tallaght gardai.

“It’s very sad and it also raises issues with knife crime.”