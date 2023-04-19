Man arrested after fatal assault in Dublin

A man has been arrested after a fatal assault in Dublin.

Gardai received reports that a man had been seriously injured on Harrington Street at approximately 4.45am on Wednesday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to St James’s Hospital but later died from his injuries.

The scene was preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist was notified and a post-mortem examination was due to take place on Wednesday.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by gardai.

He was detained at a Dublin garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardai are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with the investigation to contact Kevin Street garda station on 01 666 9400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.