Man arrested after drugs and cash found in Co Tipperary

Drugs and cash worth more than one million euro have been seized by gardai.

The discovery was made by officers during a search of a field in the Kilcommon area of Thurles, Co Tipperary, shortly after 10pm on Friday.

They found about 647,500 euro worth of suspected cocaine and about 370,000 euro in cash.

The drugs are due to be sent for forensic analysis.

A man, aged in his late forties, was arrested at the scene. He is being detained at Templemore garda station.

The search formed part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Co Tipperary.

