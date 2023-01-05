| 10.5°C Dublin

Man arrested after cannabis worth one million euro seized in Louth

The 50kg of suspected cannabis is being sent for further analysis.

Garda handout of drugs seized in Dundalk (Garda/PA) Expand

Close

Garda handout of drugs seized in Dundalk (Garda/PA)

Garda handout of drugs seized in Dundalk (Garda/PA)

Garda handout of drugs seized in Dundalk (Garda/PA)

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has been arrested after suspected cannabis worth an estimated one million euro was seized in Co Louth.

Gardai conducted a search on the Ecco Road in Dundalk just before 4pm on Tuesday.

During the search, 50kg of suspected cannabis herb was discovered.

All drugs are sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundalk Garda station where he is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Garda investigations as part of Operation Tara are continuing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy