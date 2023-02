An Garda Siochana were investigating the incident (Niall Carson/PA)

The body of a woman aged in her 70s has been found in what gardai said were “unexplained circumstances” in Co Kerry.

The woman’s remains were found in Killarney on Monday.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested on Wednesday morning and was being detained at a Garda station in Cork city under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

An Garda Siochana were continuing to investigate the incident.