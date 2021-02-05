Man arrested after body of woman found in burning car

A man in his 60s has been arrested in relation to the death of a woman whose body was found in a burning car in Cork.

Gardai said he was arrested on suspicion of the unlawful killing of the 72-year-old woman.

He is currently detained at Femroy garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The woman’s body was removed from the scene earlier today.

Assistant state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster visited the area at Doneraile, in the north of the county.

Dr Bolster and members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination of the wooded area on Friday.

The woman’s body was discovered at Drumdeer Wood at about 4.30pm on Thursday.

The garda said the body was found inside a car that was on fire.

The woman was from Dromahane, Mallow, in the north of the county.

The post-mortem examination on the body of the woman is currently ongoing.

A man, who was known to the woman, was rescued by gardai from a nearby river close to the scene on Thursday. He was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Drumdeer is a quiet area and what happened is not normal in the area. It is shocking Frank Roche, councillor

Frank Roche, a councillor in the Fermoy area of Cork, said the community is in shock.

“Drumdeer is a quiet area and what happened is not normal in the area. It is shocking,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s a rural woodland area, and if you wanted to go for walk in the area you would usually go to a park which is three miles up the road.

“This woodland area is normally used by people hunting, or shooting or hound dogs, it wouldn’t be an area where people go walking.”

Mr Roche, an agricultural contractor, came across the scene on Thursday evening.

“I was driving a tractor and it was only by accident that I came across it, I saw the guards but thought it was a Covid checkpoint, but then I saw more guards and realised it was serious,” he added.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the Doneraile area between 3pm and 5pm, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

PA Media