Man arrested after body found in Dublin apartment

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a body of a man in a Dublin apartment

By Michelle Devane, PA

A man has been arrested after the body of a man was found in a Dublin apartment.

Gardai said the body of the man, who was in his late 20s, was discovered in an apartment on Achill Road in Drumcondra on Saturday evening.

His body remains at the scene.

The apartment has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination.

An area of Griffith Park in Drumcondra has also been sealed off as part of the investigation.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the Garda technical bureau have been notified.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The Garda said the man who has been arrested is in his 30s.

He is in custody in a north Dublin garda station.

He can be detained for up to seven days.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun garda station and inquiries are ongoing.

