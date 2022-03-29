Man arrested after barricading woman in Dublin house

Garda said investigations into an incident at a house in Dublin are ongoing (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man has been arrested after he barricaded himself and a woman inside a house in Dublin.

The incident began at noon on Tuesday after reports that the man was armed with a large domestic knife.

A garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana implemented our operational command protocol.

“An on-scene commander was appointed and local garda negotiators attached to the national negotiators unit attended the scene supported by armed support units.

“At approximately 4.10pm, as part of a graduated policing response, members attached to the armed support unit intervened, disarmed and arrested the male under the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act, 1997.

“The male is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Mountjoy Garda Station.”

The spokesperson added: “The female whilst uninjured during the incident has received medical treatment at the scene.

“Gardai continue to investigate all the circumstances in relation to this incident.

“The scene remains preserved at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”