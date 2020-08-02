Man arrested after armed robbery in Dublin

Garda have arrested a man after an armed robbery (Niall Carson/PA)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after an armed robbery in Dublin.

The incident happened at about 4.30pm on Saturday on Grange Road in Baldoyle, Co Dublin.

Two men entered the premises armed with what was believed to be a firearm and threatened staff. They left with a sum of money and jumped into a grey car.

Gardai followed a car seen leaving the scene, which crashed on Priorswood Road, Dublin 17.

No-one was injured during the robbery or the pursuit.

Gardai arrested a man seen running from the vehicle and arrested him. A firearm and cash was seized.

