Man arrested after 100,000 euro in cannabis and cocaine seized

Suspected cannabis and cocaine was seized when a house in Cork was searched (An Garda Siochana/PA)

A man has been arrested after gardai found 100,000 euro in suspected cannabis and cocaine in Cork.

Gardai searched a property in the Midleton area at about 7pm on Wednesday.

The search led to the discovery of cannabis herb estimated to be worth 90,000 euro along with cocaine valued at 10,000 euro and 2,750 euro in cash.

A number of phones and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The drugs seized will now be sent for further analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the search and he was taken to Middleton Garda station, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Gardai said investigations are ongoing.