Man and woman killed in Limerick road crash

A man and woman have been killed and three other people, including an infant, have been taken to hospital after a collision in Co Limerick on Sunday evening.

In a separate incident, a pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Co Mayo in the early hours of Monday morning.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has urged caution on Irish roads ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, as the number of road fatalities and serious injuries from collisions surpasses last year’s total in the year to date.

As of last Thursday, there were 89 deaths on Irish roads, an increase of 28 deaths compared to this time last year, and an increase of 13 deaths compared to this time in 2019.

Mr Harris told reporters in Athlone on Monday: “Obviously, this is of great concern, not just the fatalities but the serious injuries as well.

“And we would say to people, the message is always simple: slow down, don’t drink and drive, wear your seatbelt, don’t use your phone.

“Those are the simple messages which will keep people alive and save people from serious injury. We appeal to people to follow that simple advice, please.”

Expand Close Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris during a ceremony to mark the opening of the garda station in Athlone. (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris during a ceremony to mark the opening of the garda station in Athlone. (Niall Carson/PA)

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee reiterated Mr Harris’ comments, asking people not to drink and drive, not to use their phones while driving, to wear their seatbelts and “above all, to reduce your speed”.

“It’s an absolute tragedy when anybody loses their lives, I just want to offer my condolences in particular to the families who have tragically lost those [who died] on our roads only in the last few days.”

At around 9.25pm on Sunday night, a car and a van collided on the N21 at Ballycarrane, Patrickswell in Co Limerick.

The man and the woman travelling in the car, both aged in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The occupants of the van, a man and woman in their 20s and a male infant, were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment but Gardai said they are believed to be uninjured.

The road is currently closed for an examination by forensic collision investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, are asked to make this available to Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Separately, Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to the fatal collision in Co Mayo that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

The collision happened at 3.15am at Dooagh in Keel, Achill.

A pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to Mayo University Hospital.

There were no other injuries reported and the scene is currently preserved for forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.