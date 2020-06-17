Man and woman killed in collision

A 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have died in a road crash in Co Meath.

The collision involved a car and a lorry and happened at Dunmoe in Navan shortly after 1pm on Wednesday.

Gardai, ambulance services and fire brigade attended the scene.

The remains were taken to Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, where a post-mortem examination will take place in the morning.

A 31-year-old man was who driving the lorry was uninjured and was arrested at the scene and taken to Navan garda station where he was later released.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene and the road remains closed with traffic diversions in place.

Gardai in Navan are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the collision to come forward.

Gardai are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling on the N51 between Navan and Slane from 12.30pm to 1.15pm to provide it to gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan garda station on 046 9079930 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Gardai say that investigations are ongoing.

PA Media