Man and woman found dead after house fire

A man and a woman have died in a house fire in Co Dublin.

Their bodies were found in a property at Beach Park in Portmarnock on Saturday night.

Gardai in Malahide were called to the scene at around 10.30pm after emergency services were alerted to the fire.

The pair were found after Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished the blaze and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating gardai have preserved the scene as they work to establish the cause.

They said the bodies will be taken to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be carried out by the state pathologist.

Witnesses are asked to contact Malahide garda station on 01-666 4600, or the garda confidential line 1800 666 111.

