Man and woman arrested on suspicion of murder in death of four-year-old boy

The boy died in hospital after sustaining fatal head injuries at a house in Co Limerick in March.

By James Ward, PA

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in an investigation into the death of a four-year-old boy.

The boy died in hospital after sustaining fatal head injuries at a house in Co Limerick in March.

Two suspects, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, have been arrested in connection with the case, gardai said on Thursday.

Both persons are currently detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984, at Garda Stations in Limerick city.

Gardai from Roxboro Road station were investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the incident, a statement said at the time.

It took place on Saturday March 13 at a house in Rathbane.

The boy died at Temple St children’s hospital in Dublin after he was first rushed to University Hospital Limerick and later transferred to Cork University Hospital.

