Man and two children killed in Co Donegal crash

A man and two children have died after a car crashed into Lough Foyle in Co Donegal.

Gardai said the vehicle was travelling from Muff to Quigley’s Point when it skidded on the road and slipped down an embankment at Three Trees, Quigley’s Point, plunging into the water at around 10.20pm on Thursday.

The male driver, 49, and two children, aged 16 and six, who were travelling in the back of the car, were killed.

The female passenger, 45, managed to get out of the vehicle and sought help.

She was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The bodies of the man and two children were later recovered from the water.

They have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital mortuary where post-mortem examinations will be held.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road between 10pm and 10.30pm to come forward.

They want to hear from anyone who may have seen a Black Mitsubishi ASX registration number, 11 DL 1566, in the area at the time.

PA Media