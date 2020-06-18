Man and teenager die after getting into difficulty on Lough Keel

Gardai in Milford said they recovered two bodies (Niall Carson/PA)

A man and a teenager have died during a family day out in Co Donegal.

Understood to be father and son, they were at Lough Keel in Kilmacrennan on Thursday when they got into difficulty.

Gardai in Milford said they recovered two bodies on Thursday evening.

Gardai, helped by members of the Rescue 118 helicopter, the Mulroy coastguard and Sheephaven sub-aqua unit, were called to a search operation on Lough Keel shortly after 3pm.

One teenage boy was rescued from the Lough and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The bodies of a man aged in his 40s and one teenager were recovered from the Lough and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where post-mortem examinations are expected to take place on Friday.

PA Media