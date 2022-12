The Garda logo on a lamp at the entrance to Garda Headquarters in the Phoenix Park, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

A man aged in his 80s has died in a house fire in Co Cork.

Local fire services were alerted to the fire that broke out at The Court in Waterpark, Carrigaline on Friday night; Gardai were notified at around 9pm.

A man aged in his mid-80s was found in the house.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Cork University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place at a later date.

It is understood that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.