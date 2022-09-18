Man aged in his 50s dies after being struck by Luas

File photo of Gardai at the scene of the collision of the Luas trams in St Stephens Green. (PA)

A man aged in his 50s has died after being struck by a Luas tram in Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision at Broombridge in Cabra after 1am.

The man later passed away from his injuries.

The man’s body has been removed from the scene to the City Morgue where a post-mortem will take place.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by forensic collision investigators.

Gardai are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them.

People can contact Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.