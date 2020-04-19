Man accused of robbery at knife point to appear in court

A man accused of stealing cash from a shop and threatening staff with a knife is to appear in a Dublin court.

The man, aged in his late 40s, was arrested and charged following the robbery which happened on Saturday at Walkinstown Avenue, Walkinstown in Dublin.

Gardai said that a man entered the shop and threatened staff with a knife at around 4.55pm.

A quantity of cash was taken from the cash register and the man fled the scene on a bike.

The man was arrested a short distance away and detained at Crumlin garda station.

The cash taken from the shop was recovered.

The man has since been charged in connection with the incident and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday.

PA Media