Man, 29, to face charges in Co Limerick murder probe
A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a man in Co Limerick.
Willie Lynch, 35, was killed in a house in the village of Pallaskenry on Saturday.
A 29-year-old arrested in the wake of the fatal incident has now been charged.
The accused is due before Newcastle West District Court on Tuesday morning.
Friends of Mr Lynch, a keen sports fan, have raised more than 9,000 euro (£7,995) for his funeral through an online donation page.
Press Association