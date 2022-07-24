Man, 19, dies in Co Kerry road crash

Gardai have appealed for information following a fatal road crash in Co Kerry (PA)

A 19-year-old man has died following a road crash in Co Kerry.

The car he was driving collided with a tree at the side of a road in the townland of Ballinruddery on the outskirts of Listowel at approximately 2.40pm on Sunday

Two passengers were taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment to injuries which are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Any road users who were in the area and who may have camera, including dashcam, footage is asked to make this available to investigating officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.