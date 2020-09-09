Majority of insurance firms using dual-pricing – probe finds

The majority of insurance firms are using dual-pricing through various techniques, the Central Bank has said.

The bank also found that some insurance companies have not appropriately considered or discussed the impact of their firms’ dual-pricing practices on their customers.

The regulatory authority said that firms have a responsibility to understand the impact of pricing practices on their customers.

It added that failure to recognise or acknowledge the practice raises significant concerns about a firm’s ability to assess this impact.

The findings are in stark contrast to claims made by some insurance companies which denied using dual-pricing.

Expand Close Sinn Fein finance spokesman Pearse Doherty speaking about the Insurance industry outside Leinster House in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sinn Fein finance spokesman Pearse Doherty speaking about the Insurance industry outside Leinster House in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Dual-pricing, or differential pricing, is the practice where customers with a similar risk profile are charged different premiums by taking into account factors such as how likely a customer is to auto-renew their insurance.

Firms use data analysis to form a profile of their customers and use the information to charge the clients more.

The Central Bank published its findings in the first part of the review which began in January this year.

The Central Bank said it has issued a letter to the insurance sector.

Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty has called for the practice to be banned.

“We challenged the insurance companies on this issue before the finance committee and they told me bluntly there was nothing to see,” he added.

“I prepared this 133-page dossier which claims there is extensive use of dual-pricing within the insurance market and this preys on vulnerable customers, that it artificially increases the price of insurance on these customers and I argued this practice needed to be ended and banned.

🚨 The Central Bank's investigation into ripping-off of customers by the insurance industry - carried out in response to 130-page dossier submitted by @PearseDoherty in October of last year â is absolutely damning 🚨



More: https://t.co/1kzWxeITFl pic.twitter.com/RoDmmepxuo — Sinn FÃ©in (@sinnfeinireland) September 9, 2020

“It uses big data that we sometimes give voluntary to insurance companies, other times it’s purchased legally through third party sources.

“The third source of data that insurance companies can use in terms of dual-pricing are images and videos that are posted on our social media networks.

“This practice not only needs to be investigated but also ended.

“That’s why I have drafted legislation to bring this practice to an end.”

He said the practice is still in use today.

The Labour party’s Ged Nash called for the Central Bank’s probe into dual-pricing to be stepped up.

Mr Nash said: “This report is deeply concerning as dual pricing is hammering customers who may have let their policy roll over to renew automatically, particularly older customers.

“This is an exploitative practice which perversely involves longstanding customers being slapped with a loyalty premium.

“We need to stop this rip-off of customers by insurers.”

PA Media