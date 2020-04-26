Major suspected cocaine seizure in Co Dublin

Suspected cocaine worth 2.5 million euros has been seized after gardai stopped three vehicles in Co Dublin on Saturday (Garda/PA)

Suspected cocaine worth 2.5 million euros has been seized after gardai stopped three vehicles in Co Dublin.

Three men aged 44, 48 and 59 were arrested following searches at Blakes Cross on Saturday.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis said gardai were committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs.

This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine is significant in disrupting this supply and enabling us to keep people safe Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis

“This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine is significant in disrupting this supply and enabling us to keep people safe.”

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads Special Crime Operations, said they continued to pursue those who engage in serious and organised crime with a view to dismantling the organised crime groups they are associated with.

He said: “This seizure of what is believed to be cocaine and the subsequent arrest of three suspects will assist in achieving that objective.”

PA Media