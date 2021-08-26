Macron says EU will never ‘let Ireland down’ on Brexit

The French president said that Ireland will always have the support of the EU when it comes to Brexit negotiations, during a visit to Dublin on Thursday.

He issued a warning to the UK that it needs to commit fully to all aspects of the trade deal agreed last year.

At the same time, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said he hoped that there was enough “political will” to solve the outstanding issues between the EU and the UK.

President Macron was in Dublin for a one-day visit on Thursday, during which he met with the Taoiseach.

The French president has been one of the most vocal European leaders during the Brexit process and has insisted that the UK must stick to both the Northern Ireland Protocol and the trade agreement reached between the two sides last year.

Under the protocol, Northern Ireland remains in the customs territory of the UK – but customs checks and controls are applied to goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland also remains effectively in the EU’s single markets for goods.

Mr Macron said that the EU will ensure that the UK sticks to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said: “We will make sure that the agreements signed after very lengthy negotiations will be complied with, when it comes to fisheries or some well-known protocols.”

At the end of June, the UK and the EU agreed a three-month extension to the grace period on chilled meats entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

The protocol has been a source of contention in Northern Ireland – with unionist leaders calling on the agreement to be scrapped or renegotiated.

Mr Macron said that Ireland would never be let down by France or the EU when it comes to Brexit.

“From the beginning of the British referendum, Europe has been united and stood in solidarity. It will remain united. It is an existential for the solidarity and unity of the European Union,” he said.

“We will never let you down.”

“Our common strength is the single market and also our history and also what unites our people and our countries,” he said.

The event on Thursday saw both political leaders reference the shared historical and cultural links between the two nations.

Mr Martin spoke of the influence the French revolution had on the path to Irish independence, while also referencing the two countries’ literary connections.

Mr Martin said that France is now Ireland’s closest political neighbour in the European Union.

Speaking about the UK, he said that a “positive and constructive future partnership is in everyone’s interests but it will only be delivered if there is a relationship of trust and a willingness to deliver on commitments entered into”.

“With the right political will, I believe it will be possible to find solutions to some of the outstanding issues within the framework of the protocol.”