Luas services disrupted after collision between tram and truck

The incident occurred at the junction of Benburb Street and Queen Street in Smithfield (Niall Carson/PA)

Services on the red line Luas have been disrupted after a collision between a truck and a tram in Dublin on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at the junction of Benburb Street and Queen Street in Smithfield.

Due to a road traffic accident Trams are running between Tallaght / Saggart and Blackhorse only. There is currently no service between Blackhorse and The Point.



Luas tickets are valid on @dublinbusnews for the duration of the disruption. — Luas (@Luas) March 30, 2020

One person was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Luas Red Line services are currently not operating between Blackhorse and The Point.

Passengers will be able to use their tickets on Dublin buses during the disruption.

