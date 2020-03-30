| 7.2°C Dublin

Luas services disrupted after collision between tram and truck

Red line passengers have been informed services are currently not operating between Blackhorse and The Point.

The incident occurred at the junction of Benburb Street and Queen Street in Smithfield (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

By Aine McMahon PA

Services on the red line Luas have been disrupted after a collision between a truck and a tram in Dublin on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at the junction of Benburb Street and Queen Street in Smithfield.

One person was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Luas Red Line services are currently not operating between Blackhorse and The Point.

Passengers will be able to use their tickets on Dublin buses during the disruption.

