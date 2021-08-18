Low expectations from music industry representatives ahead of minister meeting

Representatives of the live music sector will meet the Minister for Arts on Wednesday, as they called repeated their call for more clarity on when live music can return.

Director of Festival Republic, Melvin Benn, said he did not expect much to come from the meeting with Catherine Martin.

“There’s a complete lack of leadership I’m afraid. I’m just angry,” he said.

“The level of vaccination in Ireland is incredibly high.”

“I tried to think of a parallel and the only parallel that I can think of is feeling like Shay Given did in 2009 when Thierry Henry handballed that ball and everybody knew it was wrong and yet the ref ignored it.”

“Everyone knows this is wrong,” he said.

Republic of Ireland's Shay Given (left) appeals for handball after France's Thierry Henry set up Williams Gallas' winning goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Republic of Ireland's Shay Given (left) appeals for handball after France's Thierry Henry set up Williams Gallas' winning goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

He accused the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) of creating a “culture of fear”.

He said the country lacked political leadership.

Earlier this month, the organisers of Electric Picnic were refused a licence to hold this year’s festival.

The Electric Picnic music festival had been due to take place from September 24 to 26 at Stradbally Hall Estate.

However, Laois County Council refused to issue a licence for the event, saying the decision was made following the “most up-to-date” health advice from the HSE.

Mr Benn said he could not understand why festivals were taking place in UK and the US, but not Ireland.

Melvin Benn (Brian Lawless/PA)

Melvin Benn (Brian Lawless/PA)

In recent weeks, a number of outdoor concerts have taken place in Northern Ireland.

He said that the Government in Ireland has failed to heed the lessons from elsewhere in the world.

“It’s the same virus.

“It isn’t a different virus in Ireland than it is in the UK.”

“As public health advisers say, they’re there to advise, not to take decisions.”