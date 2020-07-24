Long-awaited plan to reopen schools expected on Monday

The long-awaited guidelines to fully reopen schools is expected to be published on Monday after the Education Minister brings a memo to Cabinet.

Norma Foley said the memo will facilitate the reopening of primary and post-primary schools across the country.

The Minister has been facing mounting pressure in recent weeks to push ahead with plans and make them available to schools to enable the return of teachers and pupils in the new academic year.

Ms Foley described the document as “detailed and comprehensive”.

Speaking after she briefed Taoiseach Micheal Martin on the plan, Ms Foley said: “The full and safe reopening of schools is my number one objective as education minister.

“The partners in education, including parents, teachers, students, principals, and the widest representation, have fully and totally engaged in this process.

“Clarity takes time. I am confident that what I take to Cabinet will be solution-focused, it will be a roadmap that everyone can clearly identify with.

“There is no point in bringing anything that is not completed. It’s been a long process of work.”

She said that some exceptional cases will also be catered for.

Mr Martin said he was “struck” by the detailed planning, describing it as “comprehensive”.

He said that schools, parents, students and all the stakeholders in education helped shape the document.

“The Minister will be bringing a very comprehensive memorandum to the government on Monday which will outline a package of measures which will be required to enable the reopening of schools and resources that will be required to outline the plan,” Mr Martin said.

“There are some final details to be done over the weekend.

“This isn’t just about the resumption of schools for the sake of it, it’s very much a comprehensive set of measures that will enable schools to reopen fully, but also in a resilient and robust way.”

He said he is confident pupils will be back in school by the end of August.

“I want to give confidence to parents today that the situation is well under way,” he added.

He said that detailed guidance will then be sent to schools.

As part of the Government’s financial rescue plan, some 75 million euro is being made available for schools to make the necessary changes, including work within classrooms and bathrooms.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister has said that the R value, which is the number of people an infected individual passes the virus on to, has fallen to between 0.7 and 1.4.

Stephen Donnelly told the Dail that the best estimate is that the R number is at 1.1, adding that it has reduced in the last 10 days.

He warned about the risk of a second surge of Covid-19.

It comes after public health experts raised concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

On Thursday nine more people with Covid-19 died in Ireland.

An additional seven new infections were notified to the health authorities.

