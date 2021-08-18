Live events promoters ‘disheartened’ after meeting with Culture Minister

Catherine Martin told the promoters they should put pressure on her Cabinet colleagues (PA)

Culture Minister Catherine Martin has told a meeting of live entertainment representatives to lobby her Cabinet colleagues for support in the sector.

Stakeholders said they were “deeply disappointed” with the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting, which ended without a return date for live events.

Attendees said Ms Martin urged them to lobby her fellow ministers as they are “pushing an open door” with her.

The Culture Minister vented her frustration at a lack of progress on reopening plans, and at her unsuccessful attempts to be added to the Government’s Covid Cabinet sub-committee.

Leading events promoter Justin Green, who attended Wednesday’s meeting, said the outcome of the meeting was “disheartening”.

He told the PA news agency: “She asked us to reach out to her fellow colleagues to lobby them for their support in the sector, that we were pushing an open door with her.”

He said Ms Martin told the meeting that “despite her numerous requests to join the Covid Cabinet sub-committee, they have gone unanswered”.

“She still hasn’t had a response to that request to date, her previous request has gone unanswered,” Mr Green said.

Another source who attended said: “The minister said she wrote to the three party leaders two weeks ago expressing her deep concern for the industry and unhappiness with the pace of reopening and disparity between sport and music events.

“She gave them a road map with dates to be considered at the Cabinet Covid sub-committee on August 6.”

Ms Martin was said to be “disappointed it wasn’t approved”.

She told stakeholders that despite her “best efforts and countless appeals on behalf of the sector” she could not provide them with a reopening date on Wednesday.

The Electric Picnic has been refused a licence to be held this September (Niall Carson/PA)

Whatsapp The Electric Picnic has been refused a licence to be held this September (Niall Carson/PA)

The source added: “But she guaranteed them they were pushing an open door with her and she would continue to seek the clarity they need, ie a road map with dates at the end of month.”

Ms Martin has asked to sit on the Covid Cabinet sub-committee for the next two key meetings.

Green party leader and transport minister Eamon Ryan “is trying to get this over the line”, a Government source said.

A second meeting is to take place on Wednesday next week.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, were all invited to attend the meeting but were unable to do so, sending officials instead.

Mr Green, one of Ireland’s foremost promoters of live events over the past two decades, criticised their failure to attend the meeting.

He said: “It is really disheartening. The fact that we’re the only sector that is fully closed, mandated to close and they weren’t on the call.

“There were representatives from those departments, but none of the leaders.

“There was a presentation by the Department of Health, with just the current stats on Covid numbers and stuff like that.

“But there was no evidence produced whatsoever during the presentation, to show that events can cause any spike in Covid numbers.

“Bearing in mind that the Government had done approximately 30 pilots events since June.

“What we’re calling for is that fully vaccinated people can attend events, full capacity events, from the 1st of September.”

The sector has been frustrated by the fact that full-scale live music events have been proceeding in Northern Ireland, while tens of thousands have been allowed to attend GAA matches.

The Events Industry Alliance, an umbrella group of various stakeholders, said they were “deeply disappointed” by the meeting.

In a statement, they said: “We are very concerned that after 17 months of closure each group had just a two to three-minute opportunity to make a contribution towards the proposed reopening roadmap.

“This does not amount to constructive engagement but we do hope that this is a start.”

It added: “We are deeply disappointed that there still is no confirmed reopening date, despite being mandated to close for 17 months, and ongoing requests for meaningful engagement with all sectors within our industry.”

Earlier this month, the organisers of Electric Picnic were refused a licence to hold this year’s festival.

The Electric Picnic music festival had been due to take place from September 24 to 26 at Stradbally Hall Estate.

However, Laois County Council refused to issue a licence for the event, saying the decision was made following the “most up-to-date” health advice from the HSE.

A spokesperson for the Department of Culture said the minister “confirmed that she has submitted draft proposals to Cabinet colleagues for consideration as part of the ongoing process of engagement across government on the development of a road map”.

The department is working with the Government’s Expert Group on Rapid Testing “with a view to examining the potential for rapid testing, along with vaccination certificates to facilitate the safe reopening of the sector,” the spokesperson said.