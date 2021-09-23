| 16.6°C Dublin

Light aircraft crashes on beach in Co Wexford

The four occupants of the aircraft have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Members of the Irish coast guard helped at the scene (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Members of the Irish coast guard helped at the scene (Niall Carson/PA)

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A light aircraft with four people onboard has crashed on to a beach in Co Wexford.

The Irish coast guard are attending the scene of the crash, which occurred on Thursday evening close to Carnsore Point in Co Wexford.

Four people have been taken to hospital.

Gardai have described their injuries as “non-life threatening”.

A man in his 20s and another in his 50s were on the aircraft along with two women in their 30s.

It is believed that the crash occurred at 5.20pm.

The Carnsore-Rosslare Coast Guard unit attended the scene. Gardai and the National Ambulance Service also provided assistance.

Two coast guard helicopters, the Rescue 117 based in Waterford and the Rescue 116 based in Dublin, were deployed to the scene in the aftermath of the crash to support the rescue efforts.

Gardai confirmed that the scene is being preserved.

As is standard protocol after any aircraft accident, the Air Accident Investigation Unit and the Irish Aviation Authority have been informed.

