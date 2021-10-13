Lifting of Covid restrictions on October 22 ‘cannot be guaranteed’

People queue outside the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The planned lifting of remaining Covid restrictions on October 22 cannot be guaranteed, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said.

His comments came after senior officials met deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn on Wednesday.

Mr Martin said Dr Glynn gave a “serious” presentation on case numbers, adding that the trajectory of the disease has taken a “wrong turn”.

“There has been what was described as a sudden increase in the last week of case numbers. I think we’re looking at over 2,000 case numbers today,” Mr Martin said.

There has been fantastic uptake of #COVID19 vaccination over recent months. Unfortunately, there are still just under 300,000 adults who have not come forward for vaccination and a further 70,000 people have received just one dose of a two-dose schedule. — Dr Ronan Glynn (@ronan_glynn) October 13, 2021

“They want to see more data, they want to analyse this a bit more, so we are going to reflect on it and we will engage with the public health authorities and the HSE over the coming days.”

Mr Martin spoke as the Department of Health reported 2,066 new cases of Covid-19.

The remaining health restrictions were due to be lifted next Friday.

“We will make a final decision closer to that date, but suffice to say that it’s very, very important that the public at large realise that Covid has not gone away,” the Taoiseach said on Wednesday.

He warned of the dangerous delta variant, adding that the number of people in hospital is high which is having an impact on the health system.

This is an alert to all of us to knuckle down and refocus on this virus because it hasn’t gone away Taoiseach Micheal Martin

“Those out there who haven’t got the vaccine, I would urge people to get the vaccine, because it does protect you from serious illness and hospitalisation and death,” he added.

“People should go back to the basics. This is an alert to all of us to knuckle down and refocus on this virus because it hasn’t gone away.

“We have a fully vaccination rate of over 92%, but some people actually only got one dose in some cases, they should go off and get the second dose,” the Taoiseach said.

“Those who have not been vaccinated at all should consider getting vaccinated and should get vaccinated.

“We are looking at the booster issue at the moment, in terms of the over-80s and the immune-compromised.

“The vaccination transforms the situation, it’s not like it was last year.

“The economy is doing well, and recovery has been faster than we would have thought. The economic recovery and the jobs recovery has been faster than we thought. We have to keep it in perspective.”

If you have symptoms of #COVID19, self-isolate (stay in your room) and get a COVID-19 test. Learn more about the symptoms of COVID-19 here: https://t.co/vRVClD4sYC pic.twitter.com/xVetIzHdwV — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) October 13, 2021

The Taoiseach told the Dail on Wednesday, a day after his Government delivered a 4.7 billion euro Budget, that people should not be complacent in the face of rising Covid cases.

Mr Martin said the country had seen a increase in the number of new cases over the last week, as well as an increase in hospital and ICU admissions.

There are 402 Covid-positive patients in hospital in Ireland, with 73 in intensive care, according to the latest figures.

“The pandemic has not gone away and it requires all of us to continue to be careful,” Mr Martin said.

The @hpscireland has today been notified of 1,466* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 402 #COVID19 patients are hospitalised, of which 73 are in ICU. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) October 12, 2021

He said that it was rare that a health initiative was the most important measure underpinning a government Budget.

Ireland has among the highest rates of vaccine uptake in Europe, with more than 90% of adults fully vaccinated.

“We must still be vigilant and we must avoid complacency,” Mr Martin told TDs.

“There are too many adults still unvaccinated.”

Offering a defence of the Government’s Budget, Mr Martin said that his ministers had worked to deliver a way out of the pandemic.

“Our focus has been on saving lives and protecting the ability of our economy to restore jobs and return to growth,” said.

Having clean hands is the best way to stop the spread of harmful germs and slow the spread of COVID-19.



Continue to wash your hands properly and often for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap or an alcohol hand sanitiser. Learn more: https://t.co/ClXqJwMZai pic.twitter.com/UwUhDp3Otq — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) October 12, 2021

On Wednesday, the Department of Health was forced to postpone a post-Budget press conference after Health Minister Stephen Donnelly reported mild symptoms of Covid-19.

A spokesman for the department said: “As per public health advice, Minister Donnelly immediately self-isolated and arranged a test which has returned a not-detected result.

“Minister Donnelly will continue to follow the public health advice (including working from home).”

The press conference will take place on Thursday remotely.