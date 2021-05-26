Licence renewal refused to Berlin D2 bar at centre of ‘boozy brunch’ controversy

A judge has refused to renew the licence of the Berlin D2 bar that was at the centre of a coronavirus controversy last summer.

The bar, located on Dublin’s Dame Lane, came to national attention when scenes from a “boozy brunch” went viral on social media on August 15 2020.

Video footage emerged of scenes from the Dublin city centre venue that showed people dancing in close proximity and a man standing on a bar appearing to pour alcohol into the mouths of revellers below.

The bar admitted to breaching Covid-19 guidelines and later apologised for the event.

But in a ruling on Wednesday, Judge Marie Quirke said she had “no alternative” but to refuse the renewal, based on the events at the bar that night.

She described conduct at the premises as neglectful, irresponsible and disorderly.

These events had been further “aggravated and compounded” by issues of non-compliance in the weeks that followed, she said.

Garda Inspector John Finucane, of Pearse Street station, had formally lodged an objection to the renewal of the bar’s various annual licences.

Following the breaches on August 15 last year, two undercover customs officers visited the premises on September 10, to check on compliance.

While they initially found the bar was complying with regulations, when their 105 minute time limit had been reached, staff proposed they could stay for another 105 minutes, with a new till receipt being used.

This had shown an “intention to breach restrictions” despite the outcry that followed the August 15 event, she said.

At the time, restaurateur Jay Bourke, a shareholder in the bar, said footage of the brunch amounted to “30 seconds of madness”.

The scenes were branded “outrageous and appalling” by the Licensed Vintners Association.

At the time, then-acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn warned that reckless behaviour could undermine efforts to suppress Covid-19.

“The phased reopening of the country has afforded people the opportunity to socialise with each other again,” he said last August.

“However, some are doing this recklessly and undermining the efforts of the majority of people around the country who are following public health advice.

“This cannot continue.

“This pandemic isn’t over just because we are tired of living with it.

“We must all learn to behave and interact in a new way over the coming months so that Covid-19 cannot take root again in our communities.

“Please avoid crowds, reduce your social contacts, keep your distance from others, wash your hands and wear face coverings.”

