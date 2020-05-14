Letters expose ‘tensions’ between HSE and NPHET over testing

A series of letters between the HSE and the Department of Health expose “obvious tensions” within Government over its response to Covid-19, it has been claimed.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said the newly-published correspondence shows “serious failings” of governance and accountability.

The letters from last month reveal the HSE’s dismay over decisions taken by the National Public Health and Emergency Team (NPHET), in particular from chief medical officer Tony Holohan.

Days after Dr Holohan announced that Covid-19 testing would be ramped up to 100,000 a week, HSE boss Paul Reid wrote to the Department of Health General Secretary Jim Breslin on April 17 stating he was “taken by surprise” at the move.

Expand Close HSE chief Paul Reid (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp HSE chief Paul Reid (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland)

“The directions as set out in the above letter and press conference are at odds with the process that we have been jointly engaged in at both the Government Cabinet Committee and in subsequent meetings with Secretary General Fraser,” Mr Reid said.

“They are also at odds with the process in place with the HSE Board.”

The public announcement came just days before Mr Reid was due to update the Cabinet on the HSE’s testing and tracing capacity.

Mr Reid said he was “extremely disappointed” that these understandings “appear not to have been respected”.

He continued in the letter: “I’m at a loss as to why this direction from the NPHET to the HSE was given and publicly communicated without completing the jointly agreed processes and without regard to appropriate governance.”

Mr Reid said the issues highlight the need for “far greater cooperation and collaboration” on decisions from the NPHET.

On April 20, HSE chair Ciaran Devane wrote to Minister for Health Simon Harris to complain that NPHET had “pre-empted” the process which had been agreed to develop the testing plan.

“It has been clear to me and to the Board of the HSE for a while that operational requirements have at times not adequately been considered at the centre of NPHET’s decision making,” Mr Devane wrote.

Mr Kelly said the “explosive” correspondence shows “serious failings” of governance and accountability, and raises questions about how the Covid-19 testing targets were arrived at.

Mr Kelly told the Dail he “could see why the Health Minister did not want them published”.

He added: “It should not have taken three weeks of pressure in the Dail to force the Government to release them.

“These are the letters I revealed in the Dail existed and asked the Taoiseach to publish weeks ago. The demonstrate the obvious tensions between NPHET and also the chief medical officer and the HSE.

“The demonstrate the obvious tensions between NPHET and in also the chief medical officer and the HSE.

“We still don’t know why the testing target was made public when it was obvious a pathway was still to be put in place, and that the HSE had made clear it would not be able to get to that.

“Why did the Taoiseach, Minister for Health and CMO continuously deny that such tensions existed when they obviously did. There is now firm evidence of NPHET announcing policy without consulting key stakeholders, the most obvious and fundamental of all being the HSE.

“I am concerned that we will face the same issue with wider stakeholders now that NPHET advice has to be balanced against non-Covid mortality and economic and social reopening of the country.”

Mr Harris denied the letters were explosive, and said tensions will always exist between different officials.

He said: “You were right about the minutes of the meetings that are being held, they should be published and they are being published.

“I don’t think the letters are explosive – I think what the letters show is people working extremely hard. I said on the Saturday at a press conference that of course there are tensions. I have been Minister for health for four years, you have sat in Cabinet.

“When has there never been back and forth between officials working their backside off trying to work in a global pandemic to save people’s lives?”

PA Media