Less than one in three students rate their online education as good – study

Less than one in three students in full-time education rated their online education experience during the pandemic as excellent or good, a survey has found.

More than six in 10 people in part-time education rated their online education experience during the pandemic as excellent or good.

The figures were revealed after the Central Statistics Office (CSO) published its analysis of remote learning from the Our Lives Online pulse survey.

The report includes insights into online education experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as analysis on future online learning opportunities.

It found that almost half of students in education who rated their home broadband as poor rated their online education experience during the pandemic as poor or very poor.

Three quarters (76%) of those in employment who plan to return to education in the future would choose a course that consisted of remote or blended learning, it also found.

Some 33% of respondents with one child and more than four in 10 people with three or more children who did not plan to return to education in the future said they would reconsider it if remote or blended learning was available.

Statistician Dermot Kinane said: “Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, access to traditional education resources in schools, colleges and other places of learning changed dramatically with schools and campuses closed at times as part of public health measures.

“Respondents were asked a series of questions about their online education experience during the pandemic and their plans for returning to education in the future.

Overall, almost three quarters of respondents who plan to return to education in the future said they would be more likely to choose a course that consisted of remote or blended learning. Dermot Kinane

“In addition, respondents with children in school and college were asked to rate their children’s online education experiences during Covid-19.”

The results show that overall, more than four in 10 respondents whose educational course continued online as pandemic restrictions were introduced rated their online education experience as excellent or good.

There was a difference in the experience reported by those in part-time education, where more than six in 10 respondents rated their online education experience during the pandemic as excellent or good, to those in full-time education where less than three in 10 rated their online education experience during the pandemic as excellent or good.

Similarly, two thirds of those aged 45 and older but just a quarter of those aged between 18-24 said their online education experience during the pandemic was excellent or good.

On the prospect of returning to education in the future, Mr Kinane said: “Overall, almost three quarters of respondents who plan to return to education in the future said they would be more likely to choose a course that consisted of remote or blended learning, with those aged 35-44 years in the age group most likely to choose a course that consisted of that method of delivery.”

Mr Kinane made further observations about respondents who initially said they did not plan to return to education in the future.

Less than three in 10 parents rated their primary school children’s online education experience during the pandemic as excellent or good. CSO

“Overall, 35% of respondents who when initially asked if they plan to return to education in the future said no, indicated they would reconsider it if remote or blended learning was available,” he added.

Some 40% of those with a Honours Bachelor Degree or above were more likely to reconsider a return to education if remote or blended learning was available than those with an ordinary Bachelor Degree or below at 29%.

As the number of children, including adult children, living with a respondent increased, so too did the likelihood of reconsideration of a return to education should remote or blended learning be available.

One in three of those with one child said they would reconsider it compared to more than four in 10 for those with three or more children living with them.

“Less than three in 10 parents rated their primary school children’s online education experience during the pandemic as excellent or good,” he added.

“This was higher for female parents (30%) than male parents (26%).”

Parents aged 18-34 were least satisfied with their primary school children’s online education experience during the pandemic, with 41% of them rating it as poor or very poor, while parents aged 35-44 were most satisfied, with 32% rating it as excellent or good.

More than three in 10 parents rated their secondary school children’s online education experience during the pandemic as excellent or good, this was also higher for female parents than male parents.

Parents aged 35-44 were most satisfied, with 38% rating it as excellent or good.