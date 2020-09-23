Leo Varadkar working from home after close contact tests positive for Covid-19

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar is restricting his movements after being a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Varadkar’s test came back as negative.

He said in a statement: “Yesterday I was informed that I was a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

“I was swabbed yesterday and the test has come back negative.

I am perfectly well and will be working from home Leo Varadkar

“In line with public health advice, I will be restricting my movements to home and outdoor exercise.

“There are no implications for anyone who has been in close contact with me.

“I am perfectly well and will be working from home.”

It comes a week after the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly also tested negative for Covid-19.

Mr Donnelly reported feeling unwell last Tuesday and announced he was being tested for the virus.

This resulted in other members of the cabinet restricting their movements as a precaution.

The incident also led to the Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail announcing to TDs in the Dail that evening that ministers were restricting their movements and that he was adjourning the sitting.

However, TDs were back in the chamber on request of Taoiseach Micheal Martin hours later.

Green party leader Eamon Ryan was also forced to restrict his movements after a member of his household awaited a Covid-19 test.

The test came back as negative and Mr Ryan returned to work last week.

