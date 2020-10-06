Leo Varadkar under fire for criticism of public health authority

The Tanaiste’s public attack against Ireland’s chief medical officer and the public health body that advises Government has been described as “unwarranted and unhelpful”.

Leo Varadkar criticised Dr Tony Holohan and the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) for proposing the country move to the strictest level of Covid-19 measures.

He was also critical of how the message was delivered, saying there was no consultation with the Government.

Sinn Fein’s David Cullinane said Mr Varadkar’s comments have “undoubtedly” caused damage between the Government and Nphet, adding the Tanaiste has to take responsibility for any breakdown in the relationship.

The Tanaiste’s comments have received widespread criticism, including within Government, and came hours after fractious discussions between ministers and health officials.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Cullinane said: “I think it’s also very unseemly and wrong for the Government to answer back to the CMO in relation to concerns that they have raised about health capacity.

“All of the advice that Nphet gives is given in good faith and these are people who are tasked with a very difficult job to navigate our way through this crisis, evaluate where the threat and the risk is coming from and make recommendations to Government.

“Of course then the Government has to make decisions but it’s unacceptable that we have a push back and it’s unacceptable that we have an answering back.

“I warned the Government not to waste the summer months and to use the months to ramp up the capacity.”

What additional supports for families workers & businesses in counties moving to level 3? What resources for our health services? NPHET advice to move to level 5 strongly influenced by lack of capacity in health service. Taoiseach and govt must hear this message and act #COVID19 — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) October 5, 2020

Mr Cullinane said he understood the CMO’s concerns over hospital capacity.

He said he hopes the relationship between Government and Nphet is “repairable”.

“I think undoubtedly damage was done but that was on the back of the Tanaiste’s comments, I think he has to take responsibility for that,” he added.

Hard to know what exactly the Government is going to do which will impact the current levels of Covid. No detail whatsoever provided by the Taoiseach. Inexplicably it is penalising counties with low levels and doing nothing new in some counties with high levels! — Roisin Shortall (@RoisinShortall) October 5, 2020

The Tanaiste’s comments on The Claire Byrne Show were also criticised by the Social Democrats, who described Monday’s events as a bad day for the country.

The party’s co-leader Roisin Shortall said: “In the midst of a growing pandemic it was very unfortunate that we didn’t have clear public health messaging around what we all need to to try and suppress the virus.

“We didn’t have clarity or unity from Government.

“Last night’s interview with the Tanaiste was particularly disappointing.

“The attack he launched on Nphet and Dr Tony Holohan in particular was unwarranted, unhelpful and I think it served as a serious distraction from the task in hand which is to encourage us all to work together.”

She said that Nphet’s recommendation on Sunday came after data tracking the level of the virus showed a “substantial change”.

“It was very clear that we were in a very dangerous situation where the five-day average has increased by 50% over the past week,” she added.

“The kind of evidence cannot be ignored.”

The party’s Catherine Murphy added: “The messaging has to make sense to people, there’s no doubt that there’s a variation across the country, but there is no variation in the response and that is an issue.

“Why was such a plan put in place when there was an expectation that would vary if there was going to be variation.”

PA Media