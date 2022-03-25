independent

Leo Varadkar self-isolating after positive antigen test for Covid-19

The Tanaiste had been due to attend an event in Ringaskiddy, Cork, on Friday afternoon.

By Dominic McGrath, PA

The Tanaiste is isolating after he tested positive for Covid-19 on an antigen test.

Leo Varadkar had been due to attend an event in Ringaskiddy, Cork, later on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said: “The Tanaiste is self-isolating due to a positive antigen test.

“He had tested negative yesterday in Brussels.

“He has some mild intermittent symptoms but is otherwise well and intends to carry out any functions that he can virtually.”

The Republic of Ireland is currently seeing a major spike in Covid-19 cases.

Nearly 9,000 positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by PCR testing in Ireland on Thursday.

A further 14,215 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin was also forced to self-isolate for several days recently after testing positive during a trip to Washington.

