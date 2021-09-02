Leo Varadkar rejects calls to resign over Katherine Zappone controversy

Leo Varadkar said he will not resign over the controversy (Brian Lawless/PA)

Leo Varadkar has said he will not consider his position over the Katherine Zappone affair as he insisted the controversy is not “overshadowing” the work of Government.

The Tanaiste said both he and Foreign Affairs Minster Simon Coveney “accept our responsibility” over their handling of the affair.

He said the appointment of Ms Zappone as a UN special envoy on freedom of expression “wasn’t handled in the right way”.

He said: “I don’t think it’s being overshadowed. It’s certainly a shadow, but I don’t think it’s overshadowing what is a really important day for the Government, for the country.”

It comes as the Government prepares to publish one of its key policy initiatives, the Housing For All plan.

Expand Close Leo Varadkar was speaking during a visit to InterTrade Ireland’s offices in Newry, Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leo Varadkar was speaking during a visit to InterTrade Ireland’s offices in Newry, Northern Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Varadkar said: “We’re focusing as a Government on Covid, on housing and the big challenges. Certainly nobody in Government is distracted anyway.”

Former agriculture minister Barry Cowen said his own sacking, related to a historic drink-driving offence, had happened because it was distracting the work of Government, and he suggested the Zappone controversy is doing the same.

Mr Cowen said: “I was told that this issue was dominating the public domain and was getting in the way of Government business. Some would argue this is getting in the way of Government business too.”

On Ms Zappone’s appointment, Mr Varadkar said: “It wasn’t handled in the right way. Unlike other special envoys, it was politically sensitive because she was a former Cabinet member.

“There was a responsibility on Simon or me, or both of us, to inform the Taoiseach and Minister (Eamon) Ryan in advance. We didn’t do that. That’s essentially what happened, and we need to ensure that doesn’t happen again.”

The Tanaiste denied that it reflected badly on the Foreign Affairs Minister that while he himself has released text messages related to the appointment, Mr Coveney had deleted his, saying he had done so because his phone was hacked.

Mr Varadkar said: “The difficulty is I suppose, Simon, when he was making his account to the committee, had deleted the texts.

“I still had them, so I was able to jog my memory and remember what had happened or not. But bear in mind this is an appointment that did not proceed.”

The Tanaiste said there would not be sanctions for the freedom of information (FOI) officer who failed to release the text messages when requested by journalists.

He said: “Because I was away and my senior staff were away, I wasn’t asked whether I had any messages on my phone.

Expand Close Simon Coveney has defended his decision to delete text messages (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Simon Coveney has defended his decision to delete text messages (Brian Lawless/PA)

“That’s what happened, an honest oversight. I don’t think there will be any consequences for the official involved. It would be very unfair.”

He said procedures will be put in place to avoid a repeat of the situation, but he added this could mean “delays” to the FOI process.

Meanwhile Fine Gael minsters have been defending Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney over the controversy.

Simon Harris has rejected suggestions that they should consider resigning, as pressure continues to build.

Junior minister Hildegarde Naughton denied it was overshadowing the work of Government, adding: “I think if there’s any more information required, it will be provided.”

Mr Coveney admitted this week that concerns over hacking made it “prudent” for him to regularly clear text messages from his phone.

On Wednesday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said any records related to Government business are “normally retained”.

It came amid questions about when Mr Varadkar first knew about the appointment of Ms Zappone to a new role of special envoy on freedom of opinion and expression.

The former children’s minister stepped back from the position after a storm arose around the manner of her appointment and a controversial party at the Merrion Hotel.

On Wednesday, Mr Varadkar released a series of text messages exchanged between himself, Mr Coveney and Ms Zappone ahead of the party.

Expand Close The texts reveal discussions between Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney about Katherine Zappone’s proposed new role (Leo Varadkar’s office/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The texts reveal discussions between Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney about Katherine Zappone’s proposed new role (Leo Varadkar’s office/PA)

The texts, seen by the PA news agency, reveal conversations about Ms Zappone’s controversial appointment as a UN special envoy, a role which she later relinquished.

The exchange shows Mr Varadkar was asked by Ms Zappone about her appointment 11 days before Cabinet met to approve her for the role.

It also emerged that Mr Varadkar and Ms Zappone discussed the role during the Merrion Hotel event in July.

On Thursday Mr Varadkar said the first he had heard of the Zappone appointment was in a text from Mr Coveney on July 19.

Mr Cowen said members of his party are beginning to feel that Fine Gael ministers are being treated more favourably than previous Fianna Fail ministers who had endured similar controversies.

Asked about the reaction of Mr Martin to the row, Mr Cowen said: “The Taoiseach acknowledged the text and information contained therein relating to Government business should not be deleted, but doesn’t allude to the fact about the startling information that’s contained within those texts.”

He called on Mr Martin to “get hold of the situation, bring it to a conclusion, and move on”.