Leo Varadkar: Easing of virus restrictions next month will be extremely limited

The easing of coronavirus restrictions next month will be extremely limited, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said.

He expected schools to be reopened in a phased manner and predicted assessments would be taken every two to three weeks.

The Enterprise Minister said Covid numbers were falling but not as fast as they had been and the country was still above the peak of the first wave.

The Tanaiste acknowledged the need for more detailed information for those in line for vaccines and said that will be put in place.

The Fine Gael leader told colleagues at Wednesday’s parliamentary party meeting that all those 85 and over would be vaccinated over coming weeks.

Mr Varadkar said the administration of the vaccine is entirely dependent on the supply and expected one million doses each month in April, May and June.

The party leader told the meeting that a two-island strategy would make sense but would require all five jurisdictions to be in line with each other.

