Leo Varadkar criticised for attending London music festival

Leo Varadkar has faced criticism after a photo emerged showing him at a music festival in London.

A photograph posted on Twitter shows the Tanaiste at the Mighty Hoopla festival, which took place in the city on Saturday.

Anyone attending the festival was required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test.

Figures from the music industry expressed disappointment at the photo while some opposition politicians were also critical.

On the weekend that Electric Picnic was meant to be on, here is @LeoVaradkar at the unsegregated full-on full capacity Might Hoopla Festival London. Entry with Covid passport or PCR test.



Mark Graham (@IreMusPod) September 4, 2021

Mark Graham, who produces the Irish Music Industry Podcast, said: “Angry? Please let him and his colleagues who have crippled our entertainment industry know.”

He said Mr Varadkar’s appearance at the festival coincided with the weekend that Irish music festival Electric Picnic was originally meant to take place.

Gary Gannon, a Social Democrats TD, called the decision to attend “massively tone deaf”.

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said: “The Tanaiste is currently in the UK on private time where such events are allowed.

“Festivals and concerts are permitted in Ireland from Monday. The Tanaiste is one of the strongest supporters of the events industry in Government.

“He supported Electric Picnic going ahead and helped secure the reopening plan for concerts and other big events beginning on Monday with capacity limits and vaccination certificate moving to full capacity next month.”

Massively tone deaf. Gary Gannon TD (@GaryGannonTD) September 5, 2021

“The industry has received over 100 million euro in financial support from Government, not including EWSS (employment wage subsidy scheme) and PUP (pandemic unemployment payment).”

Earlier this week, organisers of Electric Picnic confirmed the festival will not go ahead this year despite the planned easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Irish Government has embarked on a phased easing of Covid-19 restrictions that will see the majority of public health regulations removed by the end of October.

From Monday, restrictions on indoor venues will be eased, with larger crowds permitted.

Indoor venues will be able to use up to 60% of capacity when holding events for people who are double jabbed.

For outdoor events, 75% of capacity will be available for vaccinated individuals.

Live music at weddings and pubs is also set to return from Monday.