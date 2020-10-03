Leaving Cert students to get improved marks after review of calculated grades

A total of 6,100 students are set to get improved marks after a review into coding errors in the Leaving Cert exams grading system.

Education Minister Norma Foley said students could log onto the calculated grades portal from 6pm on Saturday to find out whether they were affected.

She added that all of the affected students would be informed by text and email on Saturday evening.

The minister made the announcement on Saturday following the completion of the review into the system by US company Education Testing Services (ETS).

It emerged on Wednesday that two computer coding errors had left thousands of students with at least one grade lower than they should have received when they got their results last month.

The minister reiterated her regret to students for the errors that happened.

“You have had an exceptionally difficult year,” Ms Foley said.

“I’m sorry for that. And I’m sorry this last week delivered more uncertainty to you.”

Of the 6,100 students affected, Ms Foley said 5,408 students will receive a higher grade, by one grade band, in one subject.

Some 621 students will receive a higher grade, by one grade band, in two subjects, while 71 students will receive a higher grade, by one grade band, in three or more subjects.

614 schools and other centres recognised to hold the Leaving Certificate have been affected.

The calculated grades model was introduced after the traditional Leaving Cert June exams were disrupted by the coronavirus shutdown.

Ms Foley said the Department sent a corrected file of results to the CAO on Saturday afternoon.

The CAO will now establish how many students are eligible to receive a new CAO offer.

Up to 1,000 extra college places could be needed to address the errors in the system.

The extra college places could cost an extra 10 million euro.

No student will receive a reduced grade in any subject as a result of this process.

PA Media