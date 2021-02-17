Leaving Cert students to be given choice of predicted grade or exam

Leaving Cert students are to be given a choice of a predicated grade or to sit an exam in each subject, in proposals backed by the Cabinet education sub-committee (David Davies/PA)

Leaving Cert students can choose between receiving a predicted grade or sitting an exam in each subject this year, Ireland’s education minister has said.

The arrangement is essential to ensuring a fair system during the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic, Norma Foley said.

She acknowledged the loss of learning that has occurred for this group of students due to the interruption of in-person teaching during extended periods of school closure to control coronavirus spread.

Everyone wants a system that is fair and that provides the opportunity for real progression for students Norma Foley

She said: “I am conscious that many students are concerned that they have not covered the full curriculum for their subjects in class, due to the interruption of in-person learning caused by the pandemic.

“Everyone wants a system that is fair and that provides the opportunity for real progression for students.”

The junior Leaving Cert will be cancelled.

The minister confirmed: “All stakeholders have worked extremely hard to get to this point. I have listened carefully to all, and we have worked together to find solutions.

“Students and parents have been clear on the need for both clarity and choice which I believe this decision gives them.”

The Government approved the plan.

Leaving Certificate 2021 examinations will proceed and students will also have the alternative option of applying for grades accredited by the State Examinations Commission (SEC), to be known as SEC-Accredited Grades.

They’ve endured incredible uncertainty and stress as to what kind of Leaving Cert qualification they will be facing Donnchadh O Laoghaire

Sinn Fein’s education spokesman Donnchadh O Laoghaire welcomed the certainty for Leaving Cert students.

He said: “They’ve endured incredible uncertainty and stress as to what kind of Leaving Cert qualification they will be facing.

“Tonight we are still awaiting the detail, it appears we have some clarity. I want to commend Leaving Cert students for their advocacy and campaigning and I think for their articulacy in putting forward an alternative.”

The alternative of an assessment and written exam is one that Sinn Fein supported.

Mr O Laoghaire added: “Now that we are await the minister needs to clarify a few issues, particularly it appears that students will not have their calculated grade before they get to sit the exam – I think that’s a mistake. I think it would be fairer if students had the calculated grade so they can make an informed choice as to what decision they would make in relation to the exam.

“We need to know how accuracy would be ensured and we would prefer external checks. We need to learn from mistakes of last year in relation to algorithm and the fiasco that ensued in that regard.

“I am glad the Government has listened to the voices of students and now they need to follow through on that.”

PA Media