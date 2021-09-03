Leaving Cert students celebrate success and mark end of challenging year

Many students across Ireland were celebrating their success in the Leaving Cert and the end of a challenging 18 months.

Despite the difficult academic year, the number of top grades awarded to students increased in all subjects.

The number of students who received an H1 – the highest grade available – hit a record number this year.

Dylan Byas, a student at Beneavin De La Salle College in Finglas, was one of the 61,000 students to get his Leaving Cert results on Friday morning.

Thinking of everyone getting their #leavingcert results today. No matter what your ambitions or results are, remember there are many different ways to reach your goals. Be proud of the work youâve done in what have been incredible circumstances. Congrats to parents & teachers too — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) September 3, 2021

With a total of 542 points, the delighted Dublin student hopes to study law at Dublin City University (DCU), but will have to wait until Tuesday before his place is accepted.

“I did very well, I wasn’t sure what I was going to get but I got H2s and H3s, which was bang on,” Dylan said.

“I’ve been waiting since June to get these results so every day it’s been, ‘OK, results day is getting closer’.”

Dylan was one of the few students who picked up his results from school on Friday.

“I was over the moon with the results,” he added.

“With Covid there was a lot more learning at home, I got myself a laptop and did all my work through Google docs, so that was a big difference.”

You had the predicted grades to fall back on but I still pushed for the exams and studied. Dylan Byas

Dylan said the dual-system of accredited grades and sitting the physical exam provided security for many students.

“You had the predicted grades to fall back on but I still pushed for the exams and studied,” he added.

“It’s suppose to take the pressure off, but for myself I did the exam and was looking to get the best result.”

Dr Aideen Cassidy, principal of the Finglas school, said: “We are thrilled with how well they have done.

“We knew they did quite well as they went into the Leaving Cert with a lot of confidence, we had the predicted grades but the vast majority came in and did the sit down exam.

“There was a very different atmosphere because they seemed to have the confidence in themselves – they had their grades, but they wanted to stretch beyond that.

Leaving Certificate students of @PresSecTralee with Minister @NormaFoleyTD1 this morning, celebrating their results and welcoming her back to the school. pic.twitter.com/SFLokMxFtF — education.ie (@Education_Ire) September 3, 2021

“They did better than I thought they would do.

“We are a Deis (Delivering Equality and Opportunity in Schools) school in Finglas, so sometimes the boys don’t have the same confidence as others, or the same environment to encourage and nurture to get the best they could and the results have proven that the system really works for a Deis school.

“They need that extra minding, they need that extra support to give them the confidence to the best they could.

“Some of the boys have got way above 400 points, others have got more than 500 points and we are delighted for them.

“All of them are happy with the results and a plan for the next stage in their lives. The future is very bright for all these boys.”