Laois County Council sticks by decision to refuse licence for Electric Picnic

The Electric Picnic has drawn the crowds in the past (Niall Carson/PA)

Laois County Council has said that it cannot revisit or reconsider its decision to refuse a licence for the Electric Picnic festival to be held this year.

On Tuesday, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said that he would have no public health concerns if the festival went ahead with only vaccinated people in attendance.

The festival organisers had called on Laois County Council to “immediately reverse” its decision to deny a licence for the event.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Laois County Council said: “There is no provision in law which enables Laois County Council to revisit that refusal or reconsider that application.

Even if a new application for an event licence is made, the statutory timelines do not allow for the processing of a new application to facilitate the event on the dates as intended Laois County Council

“Nothing has changed as regards advice from the HSE, nor has there been any change to the Government Public Health Measures in place in respect of hosting of outdoor events, from the position that pertained on August 4 2021.”

“The planning authority, Laois County Council, further notes that even if a new application for an event licence is made, the statutory timelines do not allow for the processing of a new application to facilitate the event on the dates as intended in the application previously submitted.”

The council made a decision earlier this month to refuse a licence for the Irish music festival, which normally takes place in Stradbally.

In making the decision, the council said it was following the latest public health advice.

Caroline Downey, a director of MCD, said on Wednesday that the Chief Medical Officer’s comments had been a “lovely surprise”.

She said that the organisers of Electric Picnic has re-applied to Laois County Council for a licence to hold the event.

Ms Downey said the organisers needed an answer by this evening or early tomorrow.

“We are offering that nobody can attend our event, unless they’re fully vaccinated,” she said.