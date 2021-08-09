Landmark report on warming is ‘call to arms’ in fight against climate change

Greta Thunberg has said the only way forward is to ‘treat the crisis like a crisis (BBC/PA)

The landmark report on the catastrophic impacts of global warming is a call to arms to work “incredibly hard” to limit climate change, a professor at Maynooth University has said.

Peter Thorne, an author of the new UN report, said the fundamental message from the assessment on climate change is that humans are driving global warming but that it is in our hands to change it.

The report said that the world will reach or exceed temperature rises of 1.5C – a limit countries have pledged to try to keep to in order to avoid the most dangerous consequences of warming – over the next two decades.

Temperature rises will continue until mid century – and without fast, deep reductions in greenhouse gases will, over the course of the 21st century, exceed both the 1.5C and 2C limits set by countries in the Paris climate treaty.

â#ClimateChange is already affecting every region on Earth, in multiple ways. The changes we experience will increase with additional warming.â #IPCC Working Group I Co-Chair Panmao Zhai on findings from the #IPCCâs #ClimateReport, released today.



â¡ï¸ https://t.co/uU8bb4inBB pic.twitter.com/GvV0vB2qAM — IPCC (@IPCC_CH) August 9, 2021

Mr Thorne, a climate scientist and lead author of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, said the reaction to the public of the report has been largely positive.

“It’s not a nice message overall. The fundamental message is we know we (the planet) has warmed, we know it’s due to us but we also know we have the future in our hands.

“It’s the last piece that is key, that we don’t take away a feeling of defeat but it’s a call to arms that we still can limit climate change but we need to work incredibly hard to do so, and climate needs to be at the heart of all our decision-making.”

Ireland Climate Act was passed in recent weeks, and commits the Government to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and cut emissions by 50% in the next nine years.

The Government is also to publish a Climate Action plan in how it will reach the targets.

Mr Thorne said the targets set out in the legislation are consistent with the global requirements that would limit warming to close to 1.5 degrees.

“The open question is whether the ambition called for in the Climate Act can be met in reality,” he added.

“Passing an Act is one thing, now we need to see sustained action.

“On a fundamental level, we need to be taking as much care on carbon accounting as we do on fiscal accounting.

“The only way we will meet the necessary reductions in emissions is all sectors of society working together.

The bad news and nuggets of good news in the summary of our @IPCC_CH report: pic.twitter.com/C5KrqEzxuk — Piers Forster (@piersforster) August 9, 2021

“The Government will provide legislation, fiscal framework, taxation frameworks, that can nudge behaviour.

“Industry can play its part but equally society has to play its part.

“We know in our lifetime we can stabilise things like temperature and rainfall and other changes we are seeing.

“But there is a couple of very big problems on the horizon because there are certain aspects in which the climate system will take a very long time to catch up, like the ice sheets in the oceans. For Ireland that matters because it means sea level rise will continue.

“Not just in our lifetimes but for many generations to come for thousands of years.

“If we do not get our act together, we are talking about tens of metres of sea level rise that we will be committing future generations to cope with.”

Friends of the Earth described the IPCC assessment report as a “final wake-up call” to governments and citizens to treat climate breakdown as the “over-riding global emergency it is”.

Friends of the Earth Director, Oisin Coghlan said: “This is a final wake up call from the world’s climate scientists. Climate breakdown is accelerating.

“There is still a narrow path to avoid complete catastrophe but we are not on it and the window of opportunity to get onto it is closing fast.

“What’s crystal clear now is that every time the Government faces a policy choice we need them to choose the option that reduces emissions rather than the one that raises emissions.

“That may sound obvious but it is all too often not what happens. We have to start treating climate action like the emergency it is.

“We know from the Covid-19 emergency that this means taking action that inconveniences business lobby groups in the short term for the benefit of the general public.

“We have also learned it is essential to protect incomes and provide supports so that the public and business can make the necessary changes. We have to apply the same over-riding urgency to climate action from now on.”