Lake search for missing four-year-old boy

A search operation has been launched after a four-year-old boy went missing in a Co Mayo lake.

The child entered the water while out on Lough Mask at around 6.30pm on Monday evening.

The incident happened near the Toormakeady side of the lough.

Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 from Sligo was deployed to the scene.

The Corrib Mask community rescue boat was also involved in the search along with some local divers.

Gardai, Civil Defence units and members of the public were also assisting the efforts to find the boy on Monday night.

The Coast Guard operation was being co-ordinated from Malin Head.

