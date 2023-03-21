Labour warns of catastrophe as it attacks ‘indefensible’ stance on eviction ban

Ivana Bacik’s Labour Party expects to table a motion of no confidence in the Government next week (PA/Brian Lawless)

The Government’s position on ending the eviction ban is “indefensible”, according to Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik.

Labour has indicated it will support a Sinn Fein motion on extending the ban until January which is due to be debated on Tuesday evening.

The Cabinet held a meeting on Tuesday morning where it was expected that ministers would finalise the Government’s countermotion to the proposal for a vote on Wednesday.

Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland, Ms Bacik said there is a “potential tsunami of evictions” with families facing an “imminent housing catastrophe”.

“There’s been such a failure by Government to put in place the necessary measures to ensure that we have a supply of homes available,” she said.

Labour also expects to bring a motion of no confidence against the Government on Wednesday March 29 if it “refuses to act”.

A spokesperson said the party had not tabled such a motion since 2000.

“This not something we do lightly but we have given Government every chance to change its mind,” Ms Bacik said.

Labour has drafted emergency legislation to indefinitely extend the eviction ban while providing for an “evidence-based mechanism” for lifting it by order of the minister if homelessness figures fall for four months in a row.

The party said only the Government can pass this emergency legislation in time for the end of the eviction ban on April 1.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan has also confirmed she will vote against the Government on the issue.

Ms Hourigan has previously voted against the Government and lost the Green Party whip for six months last year.